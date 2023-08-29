Realme C51 launch date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected specifications & more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme C51 is all set to launch in India in the first week of September. The smartphone is already available in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Cambodia. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with Mini Capsule, UNISOC T612 SoC, 50MP dual cameras, and more.

    The Realme C51 India launch date has been announced by the brand on various social media platforms. Following the teaser for the India launch that was shared on X last week, the firm has revealed the launch date.

    The smartphone will now be introduced in India during the first week of September, according to the firm. A "Champion is coming," according to the previous teaser, and now the company has confirmed that the Realme C51 will be a "Charging Champion." Let's look at the Realme C51's release date and other information.

    ALSO READ | Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

    The Realme C51 will debut on September 4 in India, according to the company. The newest C-series cheap smartphone is anticipated to go on sale the same day or shortly thereafter. The Realme C51 will be a Charging Champion, according to the business, because of its 33W SuperVOOC charging. Other than this, the other specifications are anticipated to match those of the Realme C51 introduced in other countries.

    For those who are unfamiliar, the Realme C51, which was first introduced in Taiwan, has a UNISOC T612 CPU, an Android 13 operating system, a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ quality, and a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is compatible with 33W fast charging, which takes just 28 minutes to fully charge the battery. For the Indian unit, the same statistics are also predictable.

     

    Also Read | Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera, leather panel launched; Check specs & price

    It boasts a strong 50MP main camera on the back that is complemented by a depth sensor in terms of cameras. For selfies and video calls, the front camera has a 5MP resolution. A waterdrop notch conceals the front camera, which also serves as the Mini Capsule for interactive alerts and prompts. 

