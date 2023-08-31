'No phone number required': Elon Musk announces audio, video calls on X for Android, iOS, PC, Mac

Elon Musk emphasized that the upcoming feature will enable users to engage in audio and video calls without the need for a traditional phone number. In support of this concept, he aptly describes X as "the effective global address book."

In a recent revelation, Elon Musk has shared his plans to introduce audio and video calls feature to X in the near future. Notably, he has outlined that this new functionality will seamlessly integrate with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac platforms.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, " Video & audio calls coming to X". He further provided some details about the feature that made it unique. He said, "The new feature does not require a phone number."

After being teased on multiple occasions in the past, the much-anticipated X feature is now poised to step into the spotlight with an upcoming update. Twitter designer Andrea Conway has already treated the public to glimpses of this impending feature, providing a sneak peek into its user interface.

Drawing striking similarities to other applications that incorporate in-app calling, the interface for the audio and video call function displays a familiar layout. Users will be empowered to choose between making an audio or video call right from the DM section.

While these tantalizing details have surfaced, it remains unspecified whether this innovative feature will be exclusively available for Blue subscribers or if it will be accessible to the entire community of X users.