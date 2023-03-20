iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch; Check out expected specs, other details

iQOO Z7 5G India price has been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on March 21, 2023 and it’s quite a shocker. The phone in question will cost under Rs 20,000. Check out all details here.

The iQOO Z7 5G's pricing has been made public by the company. It will be on sale on March 21. The brand has confirmed that the phone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The phone will only be offered on Amazon India and iQOO e store.

Also, customers who use their HDFC or SBI cards can receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,500, lowering the final cost to Rs 17,499 or Rs 18,499, respectively. The iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase starting at 1:00 pm on March 21 on Amazon India—in two colorways—Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor will power the iQOO Z7 5G, according to iQOO, enabling it to surpass 4,85,000 on AnTuTu. There will be two versions available: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

The iQOO Z7 5G's camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS and a secondary depth sensor. The phone's display is a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with a peak local brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics, a 44W FlashCharge, and Ultra Game Mode. The iQOO Z7 5G will receive two years of Android upgrades from iQOO and will ship with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

