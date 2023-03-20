Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch; Check out expected specs, other details

    iQOO Z7 5G India price has been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on March 21, 2023 and it’s quite a shocker. The phone in question will cost under Rs 20,000. Check out all details here.

    iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch Check out expected specs other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    The iQOO Z7 5G's pricing has been made public by the company. It will be on sale on March 21. The brand has confirmed that the phone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The phone will only be offered on Amazon India and iQOO e store.

    Also, customers who use their HDFC or SBI cards can receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,500, lowering the final cost to Rs 17,499 or Rs 18,499, respectively. The iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase starting at 1:00 pm on March 21 on Amazon India—in two colorways—Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    The MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor will power the iQOO Z7 5G, according to iQOO, enabling it to surpass 4,85,000 on AnTuTu. There will be two versions available: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    The iQOO Z7 5G's camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS and a secondary depth sensor. The phone's display is a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with a peak local brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

    The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics, a 44W FlashCharge, and Ultra Game Mode. The iQOO Z7 5G will receive two years of Android upgrades from iQOO and will ship with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22; here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame alert slider more launched Check out its specs price gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

    CONFIRMED Poco X5 is coming to India Check out expected specification price other details gcw

    CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    Nothing Phone 2 processor accidentally REVEALED Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10 know why is the smartphone worth waiting gcw

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    Nothing Ear 2 wireless earphone to launch on March 22 here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22; here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Privileged to welcome PM of Japan Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives Fumio Kishida at Delhi airport

    'Privileged to welcome PM of Japan...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives Fumio Kishida at Delhi airport

    When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone vma

    When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces Chola Museum to be set up in Thanjavur AJR

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces Chola Museum to be set up in Thanjavur

    Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru go on strike today against 'illegal' bike taxis; check details AJR

    Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru go on strike today against 'illegal' bike taxis; check details

    Jharkhand New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Jharkhand: New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon