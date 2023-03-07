Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    The Poco X5 will soon launch in India. The upcoming Poco X5 phone is expected to be a toned-down version of the recently launched Poco X5 Pro. Here is everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    In India, the Poco X5 will shortly go on sale. Himanshu Tandon, the company's country manager, announced the release of the new 5G phone on Twitter. However, the precise debut date is still a secret.

    The Poco X5 is rumoured to launch in India the following week. It is important to note that the gadget is already on the market in other countries and will soon reach India. It's anticipated that the forthcoming phone will be a scaled-back variant of the recently released Poco X5 Pro. As a result, it will probably be released at a significantly cheaper cost than the Pro edition, which costs Rs 22,999.

    Since the Poco X5 is already on the market in various countries, we are aware of its potential characteristics. The Indian model is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ pixels resolution. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

    Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which we have seen in phones like iQOO Z6. A 5G phone with up to 8GB LPDDR4X Memory and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage space is anticipated from the business. The internal capacity can be increased by using a microSD card, thanks to Poco.

    The 5,000mAh battery in the Poco X5's global edition is standard, and the firm includes a 33W rapid charger in the retail package. A 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the smartphone's triple back camera arrangement. A 13-megapixel face sensor is located on the front. 

    It is important to note that these are not the official specifications for the Indian market.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
