Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly working on its second smartphone called Nothing Phone (2). In a latest development, the phone’s processor has been accidentally confirmed by a Qualcomm executive. Check all details here.

    Nothing Phone 2 processor accidentally REVEALED Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Nothing, a technology startup founded by Carl Pei, has announced the name of its upcoming smartphone: the Nothing Phone (2). The business stated during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen processor will power the following Nothing Phone.

    Now, a Qualcomm executive has accidentally confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 11R.

    Also Read | Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM of Qualcomm's Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, disclosed this detail about the Nothing Phone (2) in a LinkedIn post. The post was shared after Qualcomm and Nothing announced their collaboration for the Nothing Phone (2). It was made very obvious that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will run the Nothing Phone (2).

    Nothing hasn’t revealed much about the Phone (2) yet, but it is believed to follow the footsteps of its predecessor, Nothing Phone (1). To put it simply, the Nothing Phone (2) might provide the same glyph arrangement as the Phone (1).

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22; here's what we know so far

    Pei earlier stated that the Phone (2) will be significantly "more premium" than the Phone (1), a statement that may refer to the superior build quality and component configuration.

    The price of the Nothing Phone (2) may increase significantly as a result of the improved construction and specs. For the unaware, the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Phone (1) costs Rs 32,999 and is available in three variants.

    Also Read | Holi 2023: Step-by-step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers

    Meanwhile, Nothing has confirmed Ear (2) and revealed that it is launching on March 22 globally. The company has been teasing the Nothing Ear (2) for a while now.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10 know why is the smartphone worth waiting gcw

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    Nothing Ear 2 wireless earphone to launch on March 22 here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22; here's what we know so far

    Holi 2023 offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40000 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple likely to introduce 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon gcw

    Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Will not spare anyone Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning AJR

    'Will not spare anyone': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya warns Centre over CBI questioning

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours RBA

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series "What's Missing?"

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series “What’s Missing?”

    Holi 2023 Step by step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers gcw

    Holi 2023: Step-by-step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details AJR

    NPP chief Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term; check details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon