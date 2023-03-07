Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly working on its second smartphone called Nothing Phone (2). In a latest development, the phone’s processor has been accidentally confirmed by a Qualcomm executive. Check all details here.

Nothing, a technology startup founded by Carl Pei, has announced the name of its upcoming smartphone: the Nothing Phone (2). The business stated during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen processor will power the following Nothing Phone.

Now, a Qualcomm executive has accidentally confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 11R.

Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM of Qualcomm's Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, disclosed this detail about the Nothing Phone (2) in a LinkedIn post. The post was shared after Qualcomm and Nothing announced their collaboration for the Nothing Phone (2). It was made very obvious that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will run the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing hasn’t revealed much about the Phone (2) yet, but it is believed to follow the footsteps of its predecessor, Nothing Phone (1). To put it simply, the Nothing Phone (2) might provide the same glyph arrangement as the Phone (1).

Pei earlier stated that the Phone (2) will be significantly "more premium" than the Phone (1), a statement that may refer to the superior build quality and component configuration.

The price of the Nothing Phone (2) may increase significantly as a result of the improved construction and specs. For the unaware, the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Phone (1) costs Rs 32,999 and is available in three variants.

Meanwhile, Nothing has confirmed Ear (2) and revealed that it is launching on March 22 globally. The company has been teasing the Nothing Ear (2) for a while now.