    Nothing Ear (2) to launch on March 22; here's what we know so far

    The Nothing Ear (2) will make its debut globally on March 22 and it is also expected to arrive in India. It is said to come with support for dual connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation, and more. The wireless earbuds will likely come to the Indian market as well.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Nothing is prepared to introduce a brand-new audio item. The business has informed the media that the Nothing Ear (1)'s successor will arrive on March 22. The main characteristics of the new product have not yet been emphasised by Nothing, but leaks have already shown what we can anticipate from Nothing's upcoming pair of earphones.

    The transparent case of the wireless earphones is revealed in the company's teases thus far. According to the reports, the design will resemble the previous iteration in most respects.

    The firm has only altered the position of the noise-cancelling microphone and has only made cosmetic adjustments to the new iteration, according to the renders. According to reports, it was previously located on the top of the earbuds, but the updated model may have it located on the front, close to a red mark.

    Given that its predecessor had it, it is anticipated that the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earphones will also support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earbuds will reportedly include a variety of ANC settings. Transparency mode, which enables people to hear surrounding sounds while listening to music, might be part of it.

    Dual connectivity is also expected to be supported by the Nothing Ear (2). In essence, this means that users will be able to link and quickly swap between two devices at once using the wireless earbuds. The Find My Earbuds function and support for Advanced EQ with custom settings are also anticipated for the forthcoming audio device. 

    On March 22 at 8:30 PM, the Nothing earbuds will be made available. As the debut date approaches, the company is anticipated to provide more information about the upcoming wireless earphones in the ensuing days or weeks.

