iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. QOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 36,000. The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumored to have some impressive features.

iQOO is all set to launch its latest device in India today. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU will be included in the Neo 7 Pro, a more costly variation of the Neo 7 that was introduced in India last year. According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro would include an 8+ Gen 1 CPU at the lowest price in India. There have been several rumours claiming that the phone will cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 36,000. However, the final price will only be revealed when the phone is launched in the market.

Today at 12:00 PM (IST), the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled. You may view the live event on the official YouTube channel of iQOO India. Additionally, iQOO India's Facebook and Instagram pages will also stream the event. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is anticipated to cost less than Rs 35,000. This device will go up against the Poco F5 5G and the soon-to-be released OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

According to rumours, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will offer some noteworthy characteristics. A huge 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with exceptional picture quality and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits is anticipated to be included.

Users may have a choice between two varieties of the phone: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro's cameras might have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor for taking various sorts of pictures. It is believed to include a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The phone is anticipated to operate on Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13, both of which offer a nimble and adaptable user experience. A powerful 5,000mAh battery may also be included, guaranteeing prolonged use. There have been speculations that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition that was launched in China.

