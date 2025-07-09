Image Credit : Motorola India | X

This week, Motorola introduced the new Moto G96 5G phone in India, adding another mid-range phone with high-quality hardware and features. The company has sought to enhance its products with cutting-edge technology, such as a high-end camera sensor, artificial intelligence capabilities, and an integrated fast-charging battery.

The Snapdragon CPU powers the new Moto phone, which comes in a thin and light design.