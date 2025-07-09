Moto G96 5G launched in India: Check price, features, specs and more
Motorola has launched the Moto G96 5G in India, featuring a powerful Snapdragon processor, impressive camera system, and vibrant display. The phone boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP primary camera, and a large battery with fast charging.
This week, Motorola introduced the new Moto G96 5G phone in India, adding another mid-range phone with high-quality hardware and features. The company has sought to enhance its products with cutting-edge technology, such as a high-end camera sensor, artificial intelligence capabilities, and an integrated fast-charging battery.
The Snapdragon CPU powers the new Moto phone, which comes in a thin and light design.
The Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. The display's Water Touch 2.0 function allows you to operate it with wet fingertips, which is a plus. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers the phone, which has 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM.
It comes with Android 15, which has Motorola's Hello UI. For the new gadget, the business will provide three years of security updates but only one OS upgrade. The phone has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 33W with the included adapter. Dolby Atmos-compatible stereo speakers are included with the device.
Regarding image, Motorola is providing a dual back camera configuration with a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony premium sensor. A 32MP camera is located on the front of the phone, and Motorola has included a tonne of AI tools including picture unblur, rubber, and magic editor.
The phone's other attractions include its IP68 rating, which is difficult to find in a phone under Rs 20,000, and its vegan leather finish, which comes in a variety of bright hues including blue, green, and others.
The base 8GB + 128GB model of the Moto G96 5G costs Rs 17,999 in India, while the same RAM plus 256GB of storage costs Rs 19,999. Online sales of the Moto G96 5G in India begin on July 16.