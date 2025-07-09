The Realme 15 and 15 Pro are launching in India on July 24th. The new series promises upgrades including a faster processor, enhanced battery life, brighter displays, and sleeker design, with a focus on AI capabilities.

The forthcoming Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro smartphones will make their formal debut in India on July 24th, according to Realme. Only five months after the Realme 14 collection was released, the introduction represents yet another quick upgrade in the company's number series. Interestingly, the firm appears to be focusing on its normal and Pro options this time around rather than the Pro+ variety.

Flipkart has launched a website devoted to the new series in advance of the launch, providing early information on the features and a preview of the design.

Realme 15 series: What can you expect?

The 15 series, which Realme is marketing as a significant update, promises improvements on several fronts, including as a quicker CPU, better battery life, brighter screens, and a more elegant, smaller design. Notable advancements are also anticipated in the camera system and AI capabilities.

The AI Edge Genie, a voice-activated picture editing app that uses artificial intelligence to alter photos in response to spoken commands, may be a noteworthy improvement in the phones of the future. With just spoken commands, users could be able to alter the attire in pictures or add visual components like balloons. Although this feature is ambitious, it is yet unclear how well it will work in practice, especially in terms of edit quality, processing time, and naturalness.

Three colour finishes—Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple—will be offered for the Realme 15 series. A glossy camera island with three sensors spread across two sizable circular modules and an extra smaller ring is part of the whole redesigned rear panel. The smartphone seems more immersive because to the front's gently curved display borders, which may also improve hand comfort.

Leaks indicate that the Realme 15 Pro 5G may include a 50MP primary camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and versions with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, even if official specs are still being kept under wraps.

Realme ropes in Vicky Kaushal

“We are pleased to announce Vicky Kaushal as realme's smartphone ambassador. His character and tale exemplify our values of self-assurance, relatability, and uniqueness,” Francis Wong, CMO, Realme India, stated. He said, "This partnership represents an exciting step forward in building realme's emotional and cultural connection with its audience as we prepare to launch the realme 15 Series on July 24."

“I'm honoured to work for a company that supports young people in India in their pursuit of their goals and encourages them to push limits,” Vicky Kaushal stated and added, "We want to inspire a generation to live boldly, stay true to themselves, and make every moment matter."