Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, boasting design upgrades, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved AI features. The device features a larger, foldable screen for multitasking and increased productivity, along with a more durable build.

After several months of anticipation, Samsung has finally released the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to the business, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the smallest and lightest model in the series to yet and offers design upgrades, increased camera capabilities, and improved AI features.

Samsung hopes to provide consumers with a high-end smartphone experience together with a large, foldable screen that facilitates multitasking and increases productivity with this launch. Let's examine its features, specifications, and what Samsung has to offer in more detail.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display

Users that desire the mobility of a standard smartphone with the extra capability of a bigger screen when unfurled are the target market for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, at 215 grammes. It is 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded.

A 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a revolutionary 21:9 aspect ratio serves as the device's cover display. It provides a bigger screen for simpler surfing and typing.

The device's 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x primary display, which is 11% bigger than the previous generation, is visible when it is unfurled. According to the business, this screen's strong contrast and brightness—which can reach 2,600 nits—allow content to be seen even in bright outdoor settings.

Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), which is now 50% thicker for increased durability, is also used in the foldable screen. Armour Aluminium is used to strengthen the frame and hinge, increasing its strength by 10%.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Processor

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy CPU, which has been modified for improved AI processing, powers the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It enhances the performance of the neural processing units, GPU, and CPU. This makes it possible to do AI-powered operations like generative editing and speedier real-time language translation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

The gadget has a triple camera configuration for photography, which includes the Galaxy Z series' first 200MP wide-angle camera. For group selfies and video chats, it also features a 10MP wide camera on the front. To produce sharper images and videos with more colour and depth, Samsung's ProVisual Engine also improves image processing. By lowering noise and boosting colour depth, 10-bit HDR and Night Video mode further improve video quality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Availability and other details

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be on sale on July 25 after Samsung opens pre-orders on July 9. Additionally, Samsung provides coverage for unintentional damage and repairs through Samsung Care+. Customers will also receive 2TB of cloud storage through the New Galaxy Club program and six months of extended access to Google AI Pro.