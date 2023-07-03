Twitter temporarily limits number of posts users can view per day

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the social media platform had temporarily implemented daily limits on the number of posts that users can view. His announcement came after thousands of Twitter users reported that they were unable to use the social media app, prompting hashtags that included "TwitterDown" and "RateLimitExceeded."

Elon Musk said Saturday that Twitter users will only be able to read a certain number of posts per day due to “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” on the platform. Verified users will be allowed to view 8,000 posts per day, unverified accounts will be able to read 800 posts per day, and new unverified accounts will be limited to reading 400 posts per day, according to the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who also serves as executive chairman and chief technology officer of Twitter.

Later in the day, Musk tweeted the limits would be raised again, “Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k.” When exactly these limitations will be loosened or enhanced was not specified by Musk. From the earlier rates he had established earlier on Saturday afternoon, he doubled up on the limitations.

The latest significant outage since Musk purchased the social media network late last year, Musk's message came as hundreds of users reported difficulties trying to access Twitter on Saturday.

Many users encountered "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" problem messages when attempting to view or upload material on Twitter's website or mobile application. More than 7,300 users have reported problems with Twitter as of 11 a.m. ET, according to the website Downdetector.

On Friday, the social networking platform started limiting access to material that previously accessible to anyone without an account. Twitter used to let users browse public profiles and tweets even if they weren't logged in, but now a log-in box is displayed right away.

