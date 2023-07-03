Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter temporarily limits number of posts users can view per day

    Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the social media platform had temporarily implemented daily limits on the number of posts that users can view.  His announcement came after thousands of Twitter users reported that they were unable to use the social media app, prompting hashtags that included "TwitterDown" and "RateLimitExceeded."
     

    Twitter temporarily limits number of posts users can view per day check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Elon Musk said Saturday that Twitter users will only be able to read a certain number of posts per day due to “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” on the platform. Verified users will be allowed to view 8,000 posts per day, unverified accounts will be able to read 800 posts per day, and new unverified accounts will be limited to reading 400 posts per day, according to the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who also serves as executive chairman and chief technology officer of Twitter.

    Later in the day, Musk tweeted the limits would be raised again, “Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k.” When exactly these limitations will be loosened or enhanced was not specified by Musk. From the earlier rates he had established earlier on Saturday afternoon, he doubled up on the limitations.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2): Will it be better than Nothing Phone (1)? Is it worth the wait?

     

    The latest significant outage since Musk purchased the social media network late last year, Musk's message came as hundreds of users reported difficulties trying to access Twitter on Saturday.

    Also Read | Twitter update: Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account

    Many users encountered "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" problem messages when attempting to view or upload material on Twitter's website or mobile application. More than 7,300 users have reported problems with Twitter as of 11 a.m. ET, according to the website Downdetector.

    On Friday, the social networking platform started limiting access to material that previously accessible to anyone without an account. Twitter used to let users browse public profiles and tweets even if they weren't logged in, but now a log-in box is displayed right away.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart; Check out latest offers

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone (2) Will it be better than Nothing Phone 1 Is it worth the wait gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): Will it be better than Nothing Phone (1)? Is it worth the wait?

    Motorola Razr 40 Razr 40 Ultra to launch today When where to watch event LIVE expected specs price gcw

    Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Apple AirPods Max and Airpods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart Check out latest offers gcw

    Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart; Check out latest offers

    Apple upcoming AirPods may soon get body temperature tracking and hearing aid features gcw

    Apple's upcoming AirPods may soon get body temperature tracking and hearing aid features

    Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart know how to grab deal last moment gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart!

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Newlywed woman found dead at husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Newlywed woman found dead at husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram

    Karnataka: Peacock attacks woman in Chennapattana; receives severe injuries on forehead, eyes vkp

    Karnataka: Peacock attacks woman in Chennapattana; receives severe injuries on forehead, eyes

    Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds snt

    Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds

    72 Hoorain: Ashoke Pandit breaks silence on film screening at JNU; Here's what he said vma

    72 Hoorain: Ashoke Pandit breaks silence on film screening at JNU; Here's what he said

    Tamil Nadu: Two class 8 students poison class leader for reporting on their incomplete homework AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Two class 8 students poison class leader for reporting on their incomplete homework

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon