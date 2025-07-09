Following a resounding victory at Edgbaston, India sets its sights on the third Test at Lord's. Key players like Bumrah are expected to return, bolstering an already confident Indian side aiming to lead the series.

After a historic Test victory at Edgbaston, Team India will now shift their focus towards the third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London, starting on July 10, Thursday.

After losing the series opener at Headingley in Leeds, Shubman Gill-led Team India bounced back with a historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston in Birmingham to level the series 1-1. In the second Test, Team India dominated with the bat and ball as they recorded their first ever Test win at Edgbaston in 58 years.

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed significantly with the bat, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ran through England’s batting line-up with incisive spells, sharing 17 wickets between them across both innings to set up a resounding and historic Test win for Team India at Edgbaston.

With a historic Edgbaston Test victory and the series level at 1-1, Team India will be brimming with confidence as they head to the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, aiming to carry forward the momentum and take a crucial lead in the five-match Test series.

Prasidh to make way for Bumrah

Heading into the third Test, Team India management is expected to make some changes in their playing XI. One of the expected changes is the return of Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead was rested for the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload, and Akash Deep was brought in his place. Akash Deep delivered a sensational spell, picking 10 wickets across both innings.

However, with the return of Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna is likely to make way for the 31-year-old as Team India management is expected to retain in-form Akash Deep alongside Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in a potent pace trio at Lord’s. Prasidh was not too impressive in the first Two Tests of the series as he picked six wickets but conceded 372 runs at an average of 55.17 in four innings.

With Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj forming a formidable pace combination, the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah is set to bolster India’s pace attack, giving them a lethal trio well-suited for the seaming-friendly conditions expected at Lord’s.

However, team management will expect Akash and Siraj to continue their rhythm rather than relying on Bumrah to deliver breakthroughs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are likely to retain

The two spin bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who played a pivotal role in India’s historic Test win at Edgbaston, are likely to retain their places in the playing XI for the Lord’s Test. Jadeja and Washington provided vital contributions with the bat in both innings of the second Test.

Ravindra Jadeja scored crucial fifties in both innings (89 and 69), while Washington Sundar scored a crucial 42 off 78 balls in the first innings. Given that southpaws provide depth in the batting and offer control with the ball, especially in supporting roles on seam-friendly tracks, Team India management might continue with the Sundar-Jadeja duo over third third specialist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav for the Lord’s Test.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar picked up a wicket each in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test, helping India clinch a historic Test victory in Birmingham after 58 years.

Karun Nair to get one more chance at Lord’s

Indian veteran batter Karun Nair made his comeback to the Test squad after seven years and played his first match in red-ball cricket for Team India for the first time since 2017 in the series opener against England at Headingley in Leeds. However, Karun has yet to prove his ‘one more chance’ in the ongoing Test series.

In the first Test, Karun Nair scored 0 and 20 across both innings. In the second Test, the right-handed batter scored 31 and 22. In the Edgbaston Test, Karun was off to a good start but failed to convert it into a big score, raising questions about his inclusion when team management dropped Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI after the Headingley Test.

Karun Nair was promoted to No.3 from No.4 batting spot, yet he could not deliver his best in the Edgbaston Test.

However, Karun Nair is unlikely to be dropped from the playing XI as Team India management is expected to give one more chance to the veteran batter as they continue to back experience in challenging overseas conditions, hoping that the right–handed batter finds his form and stability at the top-order in a crucial Test at Lord’s.

In four innings, Karun Nair scored 77 runs at an average of 19.25. Nair will look to get into his rhythm instead of risking his place for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India’s likely playing for the Lord’s Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.