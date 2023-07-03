Nothing Phone (2): Will it be better than Nothing Phone (1)? Is it worth the wait?

The Nothing Phone (2) is getting fully official at a special online event on July 11. It has got the tech fraternity ringing for a while now. How do the specifications and expected price of the upcoming device compare with Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (2) is getting fully official at a special online event on July 11. And it appears that the hype won't die down before its launch. Will it, however, be a worthy replacement for the Nothing Phone? How do the future device's predicted features and pricing compare to those of its forerunner?

The Phone (2) will have a 6.7-inch screen, which is 0.15 inches larger than the Phone (1)'s, according to Nothing. In place of the Snapdragon 778G+ in the present model, the gadget is anticipated to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

In terms of software, the Phone (1) uses Nothing OS 1.5, whereas the Phone (2) comes pre-installed with Nothing OS 2.0. I It will have a 4700mAh battery compared to the 4500mAh of the Phone (1). Nothing hasn't shared any update on the camera specifications of the Phone (2) but promised 4K 60 FPS recording. However, Phone (1), has a 16MP front selfie camera and a 50MP + 50MP rear camera.

Recalling a past tweet, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared that the update would roll out for the Nothing Phone (1) by the end of August. The Swedish House Mafia and the London-based phone business said the next handset would include a special ringtone Sound Pack. The business unveiled "Glyph Composer," which would let smartphone users alter the sounds. Nothing tweeted, "Tap the pads to activate various light and sound combinations and create your own Glyph Ringtone." According to reports, the OS will emphasise smoothness and functional features with aesthetics. It will also feature an aluminium frame for enhanced durability and a premium feel.

Although we don't yet have official information on the cost of the Phone (2), sources suggest that it may be in the sub-Rs 40,000–45,000 range. As a point of reference, the current model has a starting price of less than Rs 30,000 on Flipkart.

Speaking of more upgrades, Flipkart's online store is currently accepting pre-orders for the Phone (2). By paying Rs 2,000, users may reserve a gadget for themselves. The smartphone is all set to hit the Indian floors on July 11.

