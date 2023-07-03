Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart; Check out latest offers

HUGE discount! The AirPods Max headphones from Apple are very expensive, but it is currently available with a flat discount of Rs 20,000. The Airpods Pro has received a discount of close to Rs 8,000 on Flipkart.

Apple's AirPods Max and the first generation AirPods Pro have received a massive discount on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering pretty good deals on these audio products. Although Apple's headphones are highly pricey, they are being offered at a flat discount of Rs 20,000. On Flipkart, the AirPods Pro are now over Rs 8,000 cheaper. There are also some extra bank offers that will result in a greater reduction in price.

Flipkart presently has the AirPods Max advertised for as little as Rs 39,999, although Apple is really selling it for Rs 59,900 through its online shop. This translates to a 19,901 savings for customers on the AirPods Max. This deal is made without any restrictions. Additionally, if you choose to use your HDFC Bank credit card for an EMI transaction, you may be eligible for an additional discount of Rs 1,250. The pricing on Flipkart would essentially decrease to Rs 38,749 as a result.

Also Read | Apple's upcoming AirPods may soon get body temperature tracking and hearing aid features

Keep in mind, though, that just the pink model is included in the price of this offer. Although the versions in green and silver will cost you more, you are still receiving a significant discount on them.

Apple's AirPods Pro is selling on Flipkart with a starting price of 16,990, which is down from its official price of Rs 24,900. The first generation true wireless earphones from Apple have received a discount of Rs 7,910 on Flipkart. The above-mentioned bank offer is also applicable to this deal and with this offer, the price will effectively drop to Rs 15,740.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart!

On the Apple.in website, the second-generation AirPods Pro are also available for less money. Apple sells the wireless earbuds for Rs 26,900 on its official website, however interested customers may get the AirPods Pro for Rs 24,990 through Flipkart without using a credit card. Additionally, the above-mentioned bank card offer on the EMI option is also applicable here.

Also Read | Twitter update: Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account