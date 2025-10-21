The newly launched iQOO 15 smartphone debuts with the the world's first 2K LEAD OLED display. It features a robust 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, a versatile triple 50MP camera setup, and is confirmed for an India launch next month.

The newly launched iQOO 15 smartphone brings a slew of impressive upgrades and innovations, making it a standout flagship device. Debuting first in China, iQOO has packed this phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, ensuring top performance for gaming and everyday tasks. Notably, the iQOO 15 sports the world’s first 2K LEAD OLED display technology, which enhances brightness while reducing power consumption, accompanied by the Pleasing Eye Protection 2.0 for a comfortable viewing experience even during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications

The vibrant 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED curved screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, delivering smooth, bright visuals. Memory options include 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5x RAM paired with expansive UFS 4.1 storage up to 1TB, catering to power users’ needs. The robust 7,000mAh battery supports 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, balancing endurance with quick refill capabilities.

On the camera front, the iQOO 15 features a triple 50MP setup: a main Sony sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens, making it well-equipped for versatile photography. The 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with clarity. Its durable build includes IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Variants

iQOO offers the device in four trendy variants—Lingyun, Legendary Edition, Track Edition, and Wilderness—catering to diverse style preferences. Pricing in China starts around Rs 51,900 for the base model, with higher RAM and storage configurations priced up to approximately Rs 61,700. The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India next month, sparking anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts for its blend of performance, display innovation, and camera prowess.