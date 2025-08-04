- Home
Several top brands like Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola have launched feature-packed smartphones under Rs 20,000. These budget-friendly phones offer vibrant displays, powerful processors, and impressive cameras.
5 New Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
Looking to upgrade your smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket? You're in luck. Several top brands including Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola have recently launched feature-packed smartphones under Rs 20,000. From vibrant displays to powerful processors and solid cameras, these budget-friendly phones deliver exceptional value. Let’s check out five of the best new smartphones under Rs 20,000 that deserve your attention in 2025.
Vivo T4R
With a thickness of 7.39 mm, the Vivo T4R is billed as "India's slimmest phone with a quad curved display." Its dual back camera, which supports 4K movies, consists of a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony main lens with OIS, and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The phone has a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, an AI system, and IP68/IP69 certifications. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU.
Moto G86 Power
With its 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide/macro lens, and 32MP front camera driven by Moto's AI Photo Enhancement Engine, the Moto G86 Power has excellent optics. It has a 6.7-inch 1.5K Amoled display, a huge 6,720mAh battery, an IP68 and IP69 safety rating, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor at its core.
iQOO Z10R
The iQOO Z10R's internal components include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU and 12GB of RAM and an additional 12GB of extended RAM. A Sony IMX882 4K OIS main lens and a "segment-leading" 32MP selfie camera that allows 4K vlogging are part of its camera package. AI Erase, Framing, Repair, Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Screen Translation are among its affordable AI capabilities. It has a 6.77-inch quad-curved Amoled screen and is just 7.39 mm thick.
Samsung Galaxy F36
With its triple rear cameras (50MP main with OIS and 4K video, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro) and 13MP front camera, the Samsung Galaxy F36 is notable for its low-light photography. Its 6.7-inch Super Amoled screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and its Exynos 1380 CPU provides seamless battery and app performance. With capabilities like Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Image Clipper, Object Eraser, and AI Edit, its AI suite is sophisticated.
Redmi Note 14 SE
In addition to its "killer price," the Redmi Note 14 SE has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, a 5,110mAh battery with TUV SUD certification for a four-year lifespan, two stereo speakers with 300% volume enhancement, and three rear cameras (including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor) and a 20MP front camera.