iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

iQOO 12 series handsets are said to ship with Android 14. The lineup is expected to include a base and a Pro model. The iQOO 12 models are likely to support 120W wired fast charging.

iQOO 12 series is scheduled to launch globally on November 7. There will be an iQOO 12 Pro model and a standard iQOO 12 in the lineup, which will replace the iQOO 11 series. On December 12, the vanilla model will go on sale in India. The design, CPU, and display specifications of the next phones have all been verified by the business. Reports and leaks about other smartphone characteristics have also surfaced. Currently, iQOO has verified a few more important phone specs.

iQOO disclosed a number of important details about the next iQOO 12 Pro model on Weibo. It was previously revealed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be used in both phones.

The top-of-the-line model will include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage, the company has announced. IP68 dust and splash resistance ratings will also be included with the basic and Pro variants.

A Samsung E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate will be seen on the iQoo 12 Pro. The phone is said to come with an internal Q1 gaming chip that can run titles such as League of Legends Mobile, PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, and Genshin Impact.

The iQOO 12 series phones have a vapour chamber area that is more than 40% bigger than the iQOO 11 series phones, according to iQOO . They further mention that it has a four-zone heat dissipation design and a 6K ultra-large vapour chamber area. This series will include the biggest ultra-wide vibration motor in the brand's history. The phones will also have twin symmetric three-dimensional speakers, which are said to improve the gaming experience.

The teasers of the iQOO 12 models so far have shown a rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. The iQOO 12 series models will be available in White Legend Edition and Black Track Edition with an AG glass back design and a Red colour option with a lychee-like leather-back finish.

