Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    iQOO 12 series handsets are said to ship with Android 14. The lineup is expected to include a base and a Pro model. The iQOO 12 models are likely to support 120W wired fast charging.

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    iQOO 12 series is scheduled to launch globally on November 7. There will be an iQOO 12 Pro model and a standard iQOO 12 in the lineup, which will replace the iQOO 11 series. On December 12, the vanilla model will go on sale in India. The design, CPU, and display specifications of the next phones have all been verified by the business. Reports and leaks about other smartphone characteristics have also surfaced. Currently, iQOO has verified a few more important phone specs.

    iQOO disclosed a number of important details about the next iQOO 12 Pro model on Weibo. It was previously revealed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be used in both phones. 

    Also Read | Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones; Here's how you can enable it

    The top-of-the-line model will include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage, the company has announced. IP68 dust and splash resistance ratings will also be included with the basic and Pro variants.

    A Samsung E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate will be seen on the iQoo 12 Pro. The phone is said to come with an internal Q1 gaming chip that can run titles such as League of Legends Mobile, PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, and Genshin Impact.

    Also Read | Make in India: Apple to start making iPhone 17 in India before China

    The iQOO 12 series phones have a vapour chamber area that is more than 40% bigger than the iQOO 11 series phones, according to iQOO . They further mention that it has a four-zone heat dissipation design and a 6K ultra-large vapour chamber area. This series will include the biggest ultra-wide vibration motor in the brand's history. The phones will also have twin symmetric three-dimensional speakers, which are said to improve the gaming experience.

    The teasers of the iQOO 12 models so far have shown a rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges.  The iQOO 12 series models will be available in White Legend Edition and Black Track Edition with an AG glass back design and a Red colour option with a lychee-like leather-back finish.

    Also Read | Did you know Apple 'Scary Fast' event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Diwali sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8499 Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8,499; Here's how you can grab it

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 9999 Check details gcw

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details

    2024 Apple Watch series may feature blood pressure monitoring sleep apnea detection Report gcw

    2024 Apple Watch series may feature blood pressure monitoring & sleep apnea detection: Report

    Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium edition launched in China Check features price more gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium edition launched in China; Check features, price & more

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh gcw

    Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details SHG

    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details

    Apple is working on generative AI based features confirms CEO Tim Cook gcw

    Apple is working on generative-AI based features, confirms CEO Tim Cook

    Kimchi to Fried Chicken: 7 popular Korean foods to make at home vma

    Kimchi to Fried Chicken: 7 popular Korean foods to make at home

    They are like Victoria's Secret models Islamic scholar attacks Israel's 'innocent victims' narrative (WATCH) snt

    'They're like Victoria's Secret models': Islamic scholar attacks Israel's 'innocent victims' narrative (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon