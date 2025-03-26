Lemonade Draws Retail Cheer On $1B In Force Premium Milestone, Announces Launch Of Lemonade Car in Colorado

Read Full Article

Retail investors on Stocktwits cheered for digital insurance company Lemonade (LMND) after the firm disclosed that it has surpassed $1 billion of In Force Premium (IFP).

In Force Premiums are the policies for which a policyholder continues to pay premiums, making them active policies.

Lemonade achieved the milestone after selling its first policy 8.5 years ago, marking an approximate 150% compound annual growth rate.

Lemonade President and co-founder Shai Wininger highlighted the importance of surpassing $1 billion in IFP with positive free cash flow and a healthy loss ratio.

Lemonade also announced the launch of Lemonade Car in Colorado beginning Wednesday, boosting the insurer’s availability to roughly 40% of the U.S. car insurance market.

“Coloradans spend about $7B on car insurance annually, with Lemonade’s existing Colorado customers spending hundreds of millions a year on car insurance, making the state a promising market for Lemonade Car,” the company said.

The insurer believes Lemonade Car will play a significant role in the company’s accelerating growth plan.

Following the disclosure, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (57/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

LMND’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:53 p.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

During the fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report, the company projected its IFP to hit $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion for the full year 2025.

Revenue for the first quarter (Q1) was projected at $143 million to $145 million.

The company estimates its first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss at $46 million to $49 million. Lemonade said its guidance includes an estimated $20 million unfavorable impact due to the California wildfires.

Lemonade stock has traded almost flat in 2025 but has gained over 120% in the past 12 months.

