Boeing Stock Rises On Record Production Of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Seekers In 2024 — Retail Optimism Surges

Boeing Co. (BA) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the aircraft manufacturer said its production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seekers, a key component for the Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, reached an all-time high in 2024.

Boeing explained that the seeker component enables the most advanced interceptors used by the Patriot air defense system to identify, track, and defeat threats ranging from hostile aircraft to advanced ballistic and cruise missiles.

Boeing produces PAC-3 seekers for the U.S. Army and international partner nations as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin.

Seventeen countries around the world have used PAC-3 interceptors, including Ukraine, in recent times.

The company said the record production aided in more than 500 deliveries. Earlier this year, the airplane manufacturer also set new monthly and 12-month rolling average production records.

Boeing is now looking to expand seeker production in 2025 and has planned additional growth in the years ahead to aid increasing defense and security needs globally.

The company said it anticipates completing the construction of its new 35,000-square-foot factory expansion this spring. Once fully operational, this expansion will unlock additional future production capacity.

Following the update, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory (79/100), accompanied by high retail chatter.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:36 p.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is trying to withdraw an earlier agreement to plead guilty in a long-running criminal case that blamed the planemaker for deceiving regulators before two deadly crashes.

The stock also garnered investor attention after President Donald Trump awarded the company a contract to design and build the next-generation fighter jet for the U.S.

Boeing shares have gained over 6% in 2025 but are down over 4% in the past year.

