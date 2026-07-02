Apple is reportedly lining up a number of hardware upgrades and next-gen chips as it prepares for one of its busiest product cycles in years.

Apple is testing four new iPad Pro models slated for a spring 2027 launch, focused mainly on internal performance upgrades, reported Bloomberg.

A redesigned entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is in development, expected to align with Apple’s next-gen high-end laptop design language.

The company is accelerating chip development, with its M7 processor targeted for release in the first half of next year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly preparing an upgraded iPad Pro lineup and a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro for next year. The products are part of an expanding slate of devices planned around the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

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The iPhone-maker is also targeting the debut of its first M7 processor, though ongoing memory and silicon shortages continue to create uncertainty around parts of its product roadmap.

Meanwhile, the AAPL stock ended Wednesday’s regular session up 1.74% before edging lower in after-hours trading. At the time of writing, the stock was down 0.16%.

AAPL Testing New iPad Pro, Redesigned MacBook Pro

Apple is testing four new iPad Pro models planned for a spring 2027 launch, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The updated lineup will retain the current 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes, with the changes focused primarily on internal upgrades, including faster chips.

The company is also preparing a redesigned entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, codenamed K104, for the first half of next year. The laptop is expected to adopt a new design aligned with higher-end MacBook models featuring touch screens that are due between the end of this year and early next year, stated the Bloomberg report.

Apple had already completed work on another refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed J804, which is planned for release this year with the existing design and a base M6 chip. The entry-level MacBook Pro was last updated in October 2025.

AAPL M7 Chip And Supply Constraints

Apple is aiming to launch its first M7 processor in the first half of next year as it accelerates the transition from the upcoming M6 generation. The company is optimizing its silicon to handle more demanding artificial intelligence workloads.

At the same time, Apple is dealing with severe memory and silicon shortages that have disrupted its supply chain, leaving several product schedules in flux and creating the possibility of changes to its roadmap. The company raised prices across all Mac and iPad models on June 25.

The year 2027 is also expected to include a new iPhone marking the device's 20th anniversary, a second-generation foldable iPhone, Apple's first smart glasses and new smart home devices.

AAPL Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for AAPL remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, with message volume continuing to be ‘high.’

AAPL shares have gained nearly 8% year to date. In the same period, the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has gained 8.4% while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has been up nearly 17%.

Also Read: AAPL Stock Slides After-Hours — Apple Eyeing Pentagon-Blacklisted Chinese Chipmakers As Memory Crunch Bites, Says Report

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