The festive season is currently in full swing, and smartphone sales are hitting the roof. Apple has dropped some amazing news for buyers right now. You can buy the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models at incredibly low prices during this festival sale.

E-commerce platforms and retail stores are offering special deals to make this happen. Reports suggest you can get the iPhone 17 for around Rs 54,000. The iPhone 17 Pro will also see its effective price drop to around Rs 57,000 during the sale.