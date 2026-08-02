A recent rumor suggests Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series could see a significant price increase of $250 to $300. This potential hike is attributed to rising manufacturing costs for the new 2nm A20 chip and memory components. If forecast proves true, it would be one of the largest price increases for Apple's high-end iPhones in recent memory.

Apple fans waiting for the next-generation iPhone may have to prepare for a much bigger bill this year. According to a recent rumour, Apple may raise the price of the forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro series when it releases in September due to growing processor and memory costs.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost between $250 (about Rs 23,800) and $300 (about Rs 28,600) more than the current iPhone 17 Pro models, according to a MacRumors report that cites GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu. If the forecast comes true, Apple's high-end iPhones will see one of the largest price increases in recent memory.

The starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro is now $1,099, while the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is $1,199. The new Pro versions would become even more expensive with a $250–$300 price hike.

According to the analysis, a combination of increased manufacturing costs is behind the anticipated increase. According to reports, Apple is getting ready to employ TSMC's next-generation 2nm A20 chip, which is said to be significantly more expensive to produce than the existing 3nm CPUs. Manufacturing costs are also reportedly growing due to continuous worldwide component shortages associated with the AI boom, as well as rising DRAM and NAND memory prices.

According to Jeff Pu, these reasons could force Apple to boost pricing, but he cautioned that doing so might cause "demand uncertainty" among consumers.

It's interesting to note that this contradicts the analyst's previous forecast. Pu had hinted in May that despite rising memory costs, Apple would set aggressive prices for the iPhone 18 Pro series. His most recent message presents a more circumspect image. Additionally, on the company's most recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook did not disclose if iPhone pricing will rise. He did not reveal any pricing projections for next iPhones, even though he recognised growing component costs.

The 18 Pro is anticipated to cost far more than Rs 1,34,900 in India, and the 18 Pro Max is predicted to cost significantly more than Rs 1,49,900.