Reports suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models could see their biggest price hike in history. Due to a spike in manufacturing costs, the price could go up by around ₹28,000, and this extra burden will likely be passed on to customers.

If you're planning to buy the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to launch this September, you might need to keep more money ready. The latest reports suggest that Apple is preparing to launch its Pro models with the biggest price increase in recent years. Initially, only a small price hike was expected. However, new analyst reports indicate that the price could go up by $250 to $300 (around ₹28,000).

According to reports from analysts Jeff Pu of GF Securities and Eric Woodring of Morgan Stanley, the main reason for this price hike is a massive increase in manufacturing costs. The new A20 Pro processor is being built using TSMC's 2-nanometer technology. Reports say its manufacturing cost is significantly higher compared to the current 3-nanometer chips.

Along with this, the global prices of D-RAM and NAND memory chips have also shot up. The increased demand for AI-based hardware is the primary reason for this. It's estimated that the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 18 Pro has further increased with the inclusion of a higher-capacity battery, an improved camera system, and other premium components.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple would absorb a part of this extra cost. But the latest reports suggest the company is likely to pass a large share of that cost onto the customers. If that happens, the iPhone 18 Pro will become Apple's most expensive iPhone, excluding the foldable models. However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of this information yet. Current rumours suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series will be unveiled on September 9.

Key Features to Expect

If the reports are true, the iPhone 18 Pro will come with several new features along with the price increase. Key design changes will include a smaller Dynamic Island, thinner bezels, and new colours like Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Grey. The 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays will continue, but they will likely be more energy-efficient LTPO Plus panels. The A20 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM, is expected to provide faster speeds, better heat management, and excellent support for Apple Intelligence in iOS 27.

Other expected upgrades in the new model include a higher-capacity battery, a 48-megapixel variable aperture main camera, an improved telephoto camera, and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, reports suggest that a new C2 modem might be included for better 5G performance, improved power efficiency, and advanced satellite connectivity.

There has been no official announcement regarding the price. However, based on current reports, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a starting price between ₹1,39,900 and ₹1,49,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max model could start from ₹1,59,900 to ₹1,69,900.