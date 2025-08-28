Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event invitation hints at two hidden features for the iPhone 17 Pro: new colour options and a vapour chamber cooling technology. Speculation suggests orange and dark blue colors, alongside improved thermal management.

Official invitations for the "Awe Dropping" event have been delivered by Apple, and the September 9, 2025, launch date of the iPhone 17 series has been confirmed. Two hidden iPhone 17 Pro features that have been speculated for months were disclosed in the Apple Event invitation itself, as we wait for the grand announcement of the next generation of Apple devices. We decoded that the business has hinted to additional colour options and a vapour chamber cooling technology for the iPhone 17 Pro from the redesigned event logo. Here is what we believe the iPhone 17 Pro might look like based on the new Apple Event logo design, however we can't be certain until the announcement.

New Colour Options

A number of generated photos of the iPhone 17 Pro's colour variations have surfaced in recent months. A new orange and blue colour option will be released, according to some of the sources. Orange and dark blue tones are also included in the Apple Event logo, which may be one of the major clues. According to reports, the iPhone 17 Pro may be available in five different colours: orange, dark blue, grey, white, and black.

Vapour Chamber Cooling

Second, a vapour chamber cooling mechanism for thermal heat management is anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro versions. It is now thought that when the event logo is photographed with a thermal camera, it will display an infrared heat map. This may perhaps be the most significant clue for improved heat management technologies in the iPhone 17 Pro variants.

We won't be able to verify these rumours until September 9, 2025, though.

What Do We Know About iPhone 17 Pro Series?

With a slightly different look, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will nonetheless be about the same size as its predecessors. It is anticipated that both versions will include a new camera island with a comparable camera lens location. A new A19 Pro processor will power the gadgets, which should result in more potent and effective performance. The new 48MP telephoto lens that is expected to be included in the iPhone 17 Pro versions may have a 5x optical zoom, but the Pro Max variant may have an 8x telephoto zoom. There are also rumours that the smartphones would come with an enhanced 24MP selfie camera.