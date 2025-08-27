Apple's fall event is set for Tuesday, September 9, where the iPhone 17 series, including the rumored iPhone 17 Air, is expected to be revealed. The event will be streamed live from Apple Park.

Apple has finally confirmed the date for its annual fall event for the next iPhone series. Tuesday, September 9 is the date of the Apple event. The Cupertino behemoth will introduce its upcoming flagship phones, most likely the iPhone 17 series with the first-ever Air model. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the event date on X. He wrote, “Get ready for an awe-dropping AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9” The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, as is the tradition for the company.

Apple may be teasing a new feature or the much-anticipated new iPhone Air version in the forthcoming launch by revealing a blue and yellow light in the Apple logo in the launch teaser. On Tuesday, September 9, the event will be webcast live on Apple's website or YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m. PT, or 10:30 p.m. IST.

What To Expect From Apple Event?

It is anticipated that Apple will introduce a number of significant improvements with the iPhone 17 series. Industry rumours indicate that Apple is probably going to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air this year to replace its iPhone Plus model. According to speculations, the gadget will be the thinnest iPhone ever made, with a thickness of only 5.5mm. However, the battery capacity of the small profile is probably going to decrease to about 2,900mAh. Apple's C1 modem, which was initially utilised in the iPhone 16e, is anticipated to be included in the 17 Air.

The standard lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will be covered in addition to the 17 Air. A new camera module at the rear of the phone is anticipated to be included with the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. There are also rumours that the module is linked to the glass back and is constructed of aluminium.

The A19 chipset, Apple's newest in-house technology, is anticipated to power both the vanilla iPhone 17 and the revolutionary iPhone 17 Air. We anticipate the top-tier A 19 Pro chip for Pro. A new 8X telephoto camera could also be included with the Pro variants.

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3. Additionally, we are also expecting the new generation of Apple Watch Ultra. There could also be an update on Apple Intelligence.