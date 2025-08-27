Apple's interactive logo for iPhone 17 event hints at exciting new features and colors, including a vibrant orange for the Pro model and a thinner design for Air. The event graphic may also suggest arrival of 17 Air, potentially replacing 16 Plus.

Whenever new Apple events are announced, they are often accompanied by a unique graphic or unique artwork based on the Apple logo. And this time around, Apple's "awe-dropping" announcement for the iPhone 17 series is no different. You will see that the upcoming Apple event is being promoted if you go to apple.com. Additionally, the Easter egg is interactive if you tap on the Apple logo. Its colour varies. When you contact it with your finger, a heat signature appears. This effect is simply awesome. However, this piece of art may represent the next iPhone 17 series.

A Link Between iPhone 17 Leaks and Apple Event Logo

The iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted in orange, which is a highly unusual hue for Apple, if you have been following leaks of the iPhone 17 series. Because Apple has been launching iPhones in pretty subtle and subdued hero colourways, like as Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and so forth, up until now. Even the iPhone 13 Pro's Sierra Blue hue seemed fairly subdued and unimpressive. This time, the orange hue could be more intense, creating a very vivid colour scheme. And this is precisely what the orange hue of the abstract Apple logo may be representing.

Industry insiders have really stated the same thing. The same has been expressed by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who is renowned for making precise forecasts about Apple. According to him, the iPhone 17 Air is symbolised by the light blue tint of the Apple logo. Furthermore, the term "awe-dropping" itself is a play on the phrase "awe-dropping" in reference to the iPhone 17's slim design.

What To Expect From iPhone 17 Series?

As with the previous year, there will be four new iPhone models this year. The most recent one, according to reports, would be the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone ever. Since Apple is no longer selling the Plus model, it is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus from the previous year. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are obviously the highest-end models, may then be available. The iPhone 17 will follow, and it may receive many significant updates this year, including support for 120Hz.