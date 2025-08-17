Leaked images suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max may boast the largest battery in iPhone history, exceeding 5,000 mAh. The design also reveals relocated MagSafe coils, potential vapor-chamber cooling, and a larger camera bulge for enhanced optics.

With leaked internal design pictures indicating a battery topping 5,000 mAh, Apple's next iPhone 17 Pro Max may have the highest battery capacity in iPhone history. This would be a huge increase over current models, placing it on pace with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leak was caused by Korean tipster yeux1122, who shared purported CAD renderings of the device's internal parts on the blogging site Naver. The images show a redesigned layout with relocated MagSafe coils and what looks to be room for a vapor-chamber cooling system, as well as a larger interior compartment made to fit the larger battery.

According to the leaked renderings, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will also have a metal-covered battery, much like the iPhone 16 Pro but larger. By enhancing heat dissipation, this metal coating helps to solve thermal management issues that arise with bigger battery capacity. For versions with actual SIM trays, the pictures show an L-shaped battery layout; for SIM-free devices, such as those marketed in the US, the design is more rectangular.

In addition to the battery upgrades, the leaked photos support reports of a significantly bigger camera bulge to make room for better optics. Using a movable lens technology that can vary between different focal lengths for better image quality, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with Apple optical zoom of up to 8x, according to separate reports from Instant Digital.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date

On September 9, 2025, Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 17 range, which will include the Pro Max in addition to the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro. Rumour has it that the tablet will also feature 25-watt wireless charging, have 12GB of RAM, and an A19 Pro CPU.