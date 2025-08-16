Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to offer double base storage (256GB) compared to iPhone 16 Pro, but at $50 price increase. The iPhone 17 lineup is also expected to include standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Reports suggest Apple is preparing to unveil four iPhone 17 models this year: the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made, and the Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to have bigger camera modules, while the base model may just receive minor design changes. Apple is anticipated to release the third-generation Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch Series 11 in addition to the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Expected Hike

Apple's next iPhone 17 Pro is expected to retail for $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro, but it will have twice as much capacity as the standard model from the previous year—at least 256GB. Chinese tipster Instant Digital shared the information on Weibo. In recent weeks, the 1.5 million-follower account has made this allegation three times.

The $999 128GB model may be replaced with a new 256GB basic model that retails for $1,049 (about Rs. 91,735). The move might be presented as giving customers more value—doubling the storage for a comparatively little additional cost—instead of being perceived as a straightforward $50 increase. Similar pricing changes are anticipated for the regular iPhone 17, the rumoured iPhone 17 Air (which is rumoured to replace the Plus variant), and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the US.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Specifications & Features

A full-width horizontal camera bar will take the place of the conventional camera arrangement in the next iPhone 17 Pro series.

Apple is anticipated to replace titanium with aluminium in these versions while keeping the iPhone 17 Pro's and iPhone 17 Pro Max's dimensions from the previous year, which were 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. The new A19 Pro chipset, which will power both phones, offers top-tier performance without any downgrades.