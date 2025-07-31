The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are set to launch with exciting new features, including a lighter aluminium frame, redesigned camera system, a matte anti-reflective display, enhanced battery life, new color options.

With the next iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max versions, Apple is preparing to provide some intriguing enhancements. These phones are anticipated to provide more than just small adjustments, from a brand-new appearance to significant camera improvements. Here is a brief and simple summary of the 7 main features that will be available in September:

Lighter Aluminium Frame

This time, Apple could choose a lighter aluminium frame instead of titanium. Rumour has it that a combination of glass and metal will give the rear panel a sleek, high-end look.

Changes in Camera Design

The camera design will undergo significant alterations, potentially transitioning from a square to a rectangle arrangement. If reports are genuine, expect up to 8× optical zoom with a new moveable lens. That means better close-up images without sacrificing quality.

Design and Screen Feel

Do you realise how bothersome screen glare can be? Apple might remedy this with a matte, anti-reflective display, similar to what we've seen on previous MacBooks. It should make it much simpler to use the phone outside while also keeping fingerprints away.

Apple hasn't given up on the Dynamic Island just yet. In fact, all iPhone 17 models may be updated to a cleaner, more compact design that feels smoother and more fluid to use.

Battery Changes

Apple may eventually surpass the 5,000 mAh level with the Pro Max battery, providing longer-lasting power. Furthermore, a vapour chamber cooling mechanism is anticipated to keep things cool even under severe load.

Fresh Colours

This year, a new copper-colored or Papaya Orange iPhone may be released. It appears cool, fresh, and a welcome change from the normal greys and blues.

Quality of Camera Lens

The Pro versions might be getting a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP front camera. Furthermore, Apple is expected to release a new Pro camera app with better shooting capabilities.

The iPhone 17 Pro may allow you to take video with both the front and back cameras at the same time. Yes, 8K video recording may finally be possible with the improved 48MP lenses.

A19 Pro Chip

Apple's new A19 Pro CPU, which promises better efficiency and quicker performance, will be at the centre of it all. In addition, Apple's proprietary Wi-Fi 7 chip is anticipated to be included in the phone for even quicker and more reliable internet.