The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to launch possibly around Rs 1,64,990. Despite potential price increase, phone is expected to boast significant upgrades, including an enhanced camera system, a larger display, and powerful processor.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to be the top-tier model in the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, is rumored to come with a higher price tag in India, according to recent reports. According to reports, the handset may cost roughly Rs 1,64,990 before its anticipated September debut. This would be a significant price rise over the iPhone 16 Pro Max's launch price of Rs 1,44,900.

Even if these prices are theoretical for now, factors like the uncertainty surrounding US tariffs and a saturated demand in particular markets are thought to be responsible for the possible price increase. There is still a chance that the price hike might be somewhat offset, though, given Apple's growing manufacturing investments and exports from India.

It is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will make its debut in the second week of September, along with other models in the series, such as the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Check expected features

It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would include an updated rectangular camera module with improved optics while keeping the same design. A 48MP primary camera sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a brand-new 48MP telephoto sensor with a 5x optical zoom may be included. The performance of the telephoto lens should be much enhanced by this. Additionally, 8K video recording should be possible with the new camera system, a capability frequently seen on top Android phones.

Regarding the display, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would have a sizable 6.9-inch SuperRetina XDR panel with ProMotion technology, which promises a clear and lively visual experience. A new 3nm A19 Pro processor and up to 12GB of RAM are said to power the smartphone. In order to enable future Apple Intelligence capabilities in iOS 26, this notable increase in memory and processing capability is essential.

According to reports, the phone has a specialised vapour cooling chamber to handle the improved performance, which should aid in thermal management during demanding operations.