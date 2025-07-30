Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro will boast significant camera upgrades, including enhanced zoom capabilities, a new pro camera app, and an additional camera control button.

As we approach September, anticipation around the iPhone 17 series has grown, as leaks have started to flood our social media feeds. We are eager to get our hands on the iPhone 17 Pro models, even though the entire new generation lineup is fascinating. Apple plans to revamp its pro models in a number of ways, including adding a fresh design, strong performance, and an improved camera.

In the most recent leak, an anonymous tipster revealed some critical iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades that could provide a next-level camera experience and entice buyers at launch. While it was previously speculated that the iPhone 17 Pro versions will contain a 48MP telephoto lens, we may now get a glimpse into its zooming capabilities, new camera app features, and more.

iPhone 17 Pro: What Camera Enhancements Can We Expect?

According to MacRumor, the iPhone 17 Pro variants are expected to gain significant camera enhancements this year. According to an unnamed source familiar with the situation, Apple is collaborating with a film firm to create ads for the forthcoming Pro models. Furthermore, the source mentioned three important camera changes that would most certainly Apple released with the iPhone 17 Pro versions.

First off, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have an optical zoom of up to 8x, which is an improvement over the 5x optical zoom found in the iPhone 16 Pro. If accurate, this update would put a number of expensive smartphones to the test, such as the Vivo X200 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A brand-new pro camera app that lets users take pictures and films is another improvement we anticipate. However, the source did not disclose if the new Pro-like camera app will be available on other iPhone models or any specific features. Furthermore, it is said that Apple's new Pro camera app would compete with professional-grade camera applications like Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. Instead of creating a new program, the tipster said that Apple may make significant enhancements to the existing Final Cut app to include Pro-like functionality.

Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro versions are expected to have an extra Camera Control button on the top edge of the frame. This additional button might give camera-related options and function in conjunction with the existing camera button in the bottom-right corner of the frame.

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Processor & Price

Apple's next-generation A19 Pro processor is anticipated to power the iPhone 17 Pro series. This new CPU, which is based on TSMC's cutting-edge N3P 3nm technology, could provide slight performance and energy efficiency gains over the existing A18 Pro chip.

According to a number of rumours, the significant price rise for the Pro versions may be one of the most notable aspects of the iPhone 17 lineup. The entry-level iPhone 17 is expected to retail for around Rs 79,900 in India. The recently released iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to take the place of the Plus model, may cost close to Rs 99,900. The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max might cost up to Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro could start at around Rs 1,45,000.