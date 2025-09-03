With the iPhone 17 launch imminent, the iPhone 16 is expected to see a price drop. This begs the question: should you buy the newer iPhone 16e or wait for the discounted iPhone 16?

Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 series next week at its much-anticipated “Awe Dropping” event. As always, the arrival of new models is expected to trigger price cuts on existing devices - particularly the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

While many consumers are holding out for the latest iPhone 17, a large group is eyeing discounted deals on older-generation models. Adding to the dilemma is Apple’s new budget entry, the iPhone 16e, which launched earlier this month. This raises a key question: is it smarter to pick up the iPhone 16e at its lower price point, or wait for the iPhone 16’s official price drop?

Pricing: iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16

At launch, the iPhone 16e is priced at Rs 59,990 for the 128GB storage model. However, online offers make it far more attractive. On Amazon, buyers can snag it for under Rs 50,000 thanks to a 14% discount and exchange deals. This makes the 16e the most affordable way to access the A18 chip and Apple Intelligence.

By comparison, the iPhone 16 currently retails at Rs 79,990 for the same 128GB storage. Once the iPhone 17 is announced, Apple is expected to slash its price to around Rs 69,990. With sale discounts and exchange offers, this could bring the effective cost down to roughly Rs 60,000. Even then, the iPhone 16 would remain about Rs 10,000 more expensive than the 16e.

Design and Display

iPhone 16 looks and feels more premium, carrying features like the Dynamic Island and the new Camera Capture button.

iPhone 16e, meanwhile, resembles the iPhone 14 design language, sticking with the display notch and offering no capture button.

In terms of daily use, both phones provide IP68-rated durability. Displays are nearly identical at 6.1 inches (OLED, 60Hz refresh rate), but brightness is where the difference shows. The iPhone 16 peaks at 2000 nits, compared to the 16e’s 1200 nits.

Camera Setup

iPhone 16: Comes with a 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide dual rear camera system, giving it more versatility for photography.

iPhone 16e: Sports a single 48MP main rear camera.

On the front, both share the same 12MP selfie shooter, so everyday video calls and selfies will feel identical.

Performance and Battery

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e are powered by the same A18 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and both support Apple Intelligence features. So performance-wise, they are virtually neck to neck.

Battery is where the budget-friendly model actually pulls ahead:

iPhone 16: 3,561mAh battery.

iPhone 16e: 4,005mAh battery with Apple claiming up to 2 extra hours of use compared to the standard iPhone 16.

Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want the modern design touches like Dynamic Island, better display brightness, and dual-camera flexibility, waiting for the iPhone 16 price drop makes sense - especially if you can grab it closer to Rs 60,000 during festive sales.

But if you’re focused on value for money, longer battery life, and essential flagship features under Rs 50,000 with offers, the iPhone 16e is the smarter buy right now.