A viral clip from a Flipkart Big Billion Days ad featuring Farah Khan holding a white iPhone sparked speculation about a potential iPhone 17 Pro Max leak. However, closer inspection reveals the truth.

Did Flipkart let Farah Khan tease the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of Apple’s big launch event on September 9? Social media is buzzing about a viral clip from the most recent Flipkart Big Billion Days ad, which raises questions about the iPhone that Farah is holding in the commercial. Numerous people have conjectured that the Bollywood director and choreographer could have unintentionally leaked a pre-production model of the iPhone 17 Pro Max before the device's official release.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, and other well-known celebs are included in the advertisement, which is effectively a star-studded preview for the next sale season. Even if the advertisement's execution was distinctive, Farah Khan's fleeting white iPhone appearance was the subject of heated online conjecture.

Did Farah Khan tease an iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The gadget closely resembles leaked renderings of the speculated iPhone 17 Pro Max that have been making the rounds due to leaks and speculations, especially its long, horizontal camera module with a triple-lens configuration. However, a closer look at Farah’s iPhone confirms that she isn’t holding a secret ‘yet-to-be-released’ iPhone in an ad video. Farah is holding an older version of the iPhone Pro Max with a case on it that resembles a chunky camera hump. Case makers have sold such protection cases for iPhones since years, aiming to ape the huge camera hump that rival Android flagship phones have had for years. Some cases even use this extended hump to hide a camera shutter, or another specialised design element.

Therefore, the iPhone that Farah Khan is holding in the Flipkart advertisement is an earlier iPhone Pro Max with an aftermarket cover placed on it, not an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Watch The Ad Here

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025

It is anticipated that the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will take place before to the early start of India's holiday season, and that the departing iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models would be heavily discounted. Flipkart may hold the first sales of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max following the September 9 launch event, when Apple is anticipated to formally unveil these new models.