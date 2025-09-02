The iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to launch on September 9th with significant upgrades, including the A19 Pro chip, enhanced camera system, and potentially a larger battery. However, these advancements may come with a price increase.

Apple’s iPhone 17 range is set to show its face next week. The date of the company's next Apple event, which will reveal the new lineup, was revealed last week. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the gadget generating the most attention, even though Apple is anticipated to release four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This is understandable given that Apple's flagship phone will have its most cutting-edge features and enhancements.

But there will be a cost to this—a price increase, to be exact. It is expected that Apple would raise the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to compensate for the design and technological upgrades as well as the possible effects of tariffs.

Apple Event Date and Time

On September 9, during the "awe dropping" Apple event, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to launch. The keynote will start at 10:30 p.m. in India, 1 p.m. ET in the US, and 10 a.m. PT.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Price

Analysts have suggested a $50–$100 price increase for the iPhone 17 series, including the Pro Max, throughout the last month or so. At introduction, the iPhone 16 Pro Max cost $1,199. The price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will increase by $50 to $1,249, and it will reach $1,299 if Apple decides to boost the price by $100.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Features and Specifications

The A19 Pro processor, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to greatly improve the device's economy and performance. It is expected that the Pro Max would include a bigger, rectangular camera system with a 24MP front-facing camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. It is also anticipated that the gadget would support 8K video and enable simultaneous video recording with both the front and back cameras.

The Pro Max's back Apple logo may be moved lower because to the larger camera module, and its thickness may also slightly rise to 8.725mm. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to have a bigger battery—more than 5,000mAh. The Pro Max is probably going to have an aluminium frame with a back panel made of both glass and aluminium. Additional improvements include the addition of a vapour chamber for better cooling and an increase of RAM from the 8GB seen in the iPhone 16 Pro versions to 12GB.