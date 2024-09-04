iPhone 16 series price in India leaked! How much it may cost? Check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Apple's 'Glowtime' event on September 9th, rumors are swirling about the iPhone 16 series pricing. Leaked information suggests potential price points for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the release of the iPhone SE 4 remains uncertain, Apple is also expected to unveil its latest Watch Series and software updates.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    While everyone is hooked to the tech giant's information as it prepares for the highly anticipated product launch on September 9 under the theme "It's Glowtime," the rumour mill is working on its own. Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max would all be released in India on the same day.

    According to recent media sources, the iPhone 16 series' pricing has been revealed before it is officially released. The pricing of the iPhone 16 series have just been leaked by Apple Hub, while the company has not officially confirmed this.

    iPhone 16 base model: $799 
    Approximately Rs 67,100)

    The iPhone 16 Plus: $899 
    Approximately Rs 75,500

    iPhone 16 Pro: $1,099
    Approximately Rs 92,300

    iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1,199
    Approximately Rs 1,00,700

    Meanwhile, we had also quoted media reports that, the company might also showcase the iPhone SE 4. Several Apple products, including the iPhone SE 3, may be nearing supply depletion, according to a Bloomberg report. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 3 may soon have a successor, the iPhone SE 4, unveiled.

    In contrast, an Android Authority report stated that there is little likelihood of the iPhone SE 4 making its appearance. Instead, the launch date for March or April 2025 was suggested in the paper.

    The business is anticipated to debut all four of the aforementioned iPhone 16 series devices during the special Apple event on September 9. In addition, Apple is anticipated to release the Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE at a reasonable price point, and AirPods 4. According to reports, Apple is expected to announce during the Glowtime event the release date of iOS 18 as well as software upgrades for its devices.

    Apple said that people can watch the Apple event on 9 September at 10:30 PM IST. They can tune in at apple.com or on the Apple TV app to watch the event.

