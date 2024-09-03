Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G to launch on September 9: Key features, specs REVEALED!

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is set to launch in India on September 9th, boasting a motorsport-inspired design and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup and a sleek design with a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 185g.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G was recently confirmed to launch in India. The precise launch date has also been disclosed by the corporation. Realme has finally shown out the entire phone, after previously merely teasing its design. A few important specifications, like the chipset and dimensions, have been verified along with the design and debut date. In the nation, the new smartphone will be available with the Realme Narzo 70 series.

According to a press statement from the manufacturer, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will debut in India on September 9 at 12 p.m. IST. It will have a look influenced by motorsports. The phone looks black with a strong vertical stripe of yellow going along the centre of the back panel. In the centre of the stripe is a camera module fashioned like a squircle.

Three camera modules and an LED flash panel are visible in the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G's somewhat elevated back camera module. In the meanwhile, the smartphone's front is shown, with a thin bezel, a somewhat broader chin, and a flat display. The front camera will be located in a hole-punch slot in the middle of the screen, towards the top.

The power button and volume rocker of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G seem to be located on the right. The speaker grille and 3.5mm audio port were originally located on the top edge of the phone. The phone's microsite on Amazon has launched.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G features

It has been revealed that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset powers the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. According to the business, the phone would weigh 185g and have a thickness of 7.6mm. According to an official business promotional picture, the phone has an AnTuTu score of 7,50,000. Its additional facts have not yet been made public. In the days preceding the launch, additional information regarding the phone should become available.

According to earlier reports, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is expected to come with RAM and storage combinations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It is expected to be available in yellow, purple, and green hues. An 8-megapixel front camera sensor and a 50-megapixel primary camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) capability are anticipated features of the phone.

