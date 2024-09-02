Vivo T3 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

We have compiled a list of the best gaming phones that you can buy with a budget of around Rs 25,000. The list includes phones from well-known brands like Vivo and OnePlus as well as relatively new entrants like Infinix and Nothing.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with an Adreno 720 GPU and can accommodate up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of photography, the smartphone has a dual-camera configuration on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. A 16MP front-facing camera is available for taking selfies and making video calls. The gadget has a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W rapid charging. It runs FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 10-bit colour depth. The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is combined with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphically intense activities. In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G has a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide angle lens. The smartphone also includes a 16MP front-facing camera to handle both selfie and video calling needs.

Poco X6 Pro The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and a Mali-G615 GPU, which can perform intensive graphical workloads. The X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), as well as an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging. It runs the newest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and features an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

Nothing Phone (2a) The Nothing Phone (2a) is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2412 resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The phone has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits (700 nits normal brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.



The Phone (2a) has a dual stereo speaker arrangement and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface has three LED strips and 24 addressable zones. The optics include a 50MP+50MP camera system The Phone 2a's optics include a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone has a 32MP sensor on the front to handle needs relating to selfies and video calls. MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro processor powers it, and it has 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The firm has guaranteed 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes for this device. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14.

Infinix GT 20 Pro The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage option and features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz.



The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is supplemented with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for enhanced graphics performance.



The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, the smartphone's specialised gaming display processor, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be quickly charged with the provided 45W adaptor.



Running on Infinix's XOS 14, which is based on the current Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software upgrades and an additional year of security patches for the device.

