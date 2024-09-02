Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo T3 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

    We have compiled a list of the best gaming phones that you can buy with a budget of around Rs 25,000. The list includes phones from well-known brands like Vivo and OnePlus as well as relatively new entrants like Infinix and Nothing.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Choosing the best smartphone for your requirements has gotten harder with so many models currently available on the market. In order to address this issue, we have put together a list of the top gaming phones that you can purchase for about Rs 25,000. Along with relatively recent arrivals like Infinix and Nothing, the list has phones from well-known firms like OnePlus and Vivo.

    article_image2

    Vivo T3 Pro 5G

    Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with an Adreno 720 GPU and can accommodate up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

    In terms of photography, the smartphone has a dual-camera configuration on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS. A 16MP front-facing camera is available for taking selfies and making video calls. The gadget has a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W rapid charging. It runs FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

    article_image3

    OnePlus Nord CE 4

    The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification, and 10-bit colour depth.

    The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is combined with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphically intense activities.

    In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G has a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide angle lens. The smartphone also includes a 16MP front-facing camera to handle both selfie and video calling needs.

    article_image4

    Poco X6 Pro

    The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and a Mali-G615 GPU, which can perform intensive graphical workloads.

    The X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), as well as an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging. It runs the newest Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay and features an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

    article_image5

    Nothing Phone (2a)

    The Nothing Phone (2a) is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2412 resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The phone has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits (700 nits normal brightness) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

    The Phone (2a) has a dual stereo speaker arrangement and two HD microphones. The Glyph Interface has three LED strips and 24 addressable zones. The optics include a 50MP+50MP camera system

    The Phone 2a's optics include a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone has a 32MP sensor on the front to handle needs relating to selfies and video calls.

    MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro processor powers it, and it has 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The firm has guaranteed 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes for this device. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14.

    article_image6

    Infinix GT 20 Pro

    The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage option and features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

    The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is supplemented with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for enhanced graphics performance.

    The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, the smartphone's specialised gaming display processor, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be quickly charged with the provided 45W adaptor.

    Running on Infinix's XOS 14, which is based on the current Android 14 OS, Infinix guarantees two years of software upgrades and an additional year of security patches for the device.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9 here is when you can pre order the latest models gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: Here’s when you can pre-order the latest models

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more RTM

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far gcw

    Motorola Razr 50 launching in India in September; Here's everything we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army to get additional 73000 SIG716 assault rifles anr

    Indian Army to get additional 73,000 SIG716 assault rifles

    NIA official's Teen daughter found dead in hostel room at Lucknow vkp

    Lucknow: NIA official’s 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

    Morning vs. Evening: Which time boosts your study effectiveness? NTI

    Morning vs. Evening: Which time boosts your study effectiveness?

    Four High-Profile Political Assassinations That Shocked India anr

    The Hit List: India's four high-profile assassinations

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Nahid Rana's triple-strike break Pakistan's middle-order scr

    Nahid Rana's triple-strike break Pakistan's middle-order

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon