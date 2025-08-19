The iPhone 16 is available at a discounted price on Flipkart. With the iPhone 17 launch imminent, the question arises: is the current deal worth it, or should you wait for the new model?

If you’ve been considering an iPhone upgrade, the iPhone 16 is now available at a tempting discount. On Flipkart, the base 128GB model is listed at Rs 69,999, down from its original price of Rs 79,900 — a neat Rs 10,000 saving.

On top of that, buyers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get Rs 3,507 cashback in their billing cycle, effectively bringing the cost down to about Rs 67,500. While the iPhone 16 has seen lower deals before, this is still a solid price if you’re in urgent need of a new phone.

But with the iPhone 17 series expected to launch next month, the big question is: should you grab the iPhone 16 now or wait a little longer?

What to Expect From iPhone 17

Leaked reports suggest the iPhone 17 will not be a complete redesign. The phone is expected to retain the familiar camera setup, Dynamic Island, and aluminium-glass build of its predecessor.

That said, some meaningful improvements may be in store:

Slightly bigger display — rumored at 6.3 inches, bringing it closer in size to the iPhone 16 Pro.

120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, something the base iPhone models have long missed. Apple may finally introduce it, though it might not be a power-efficient LTPO panel.

New A19 chip built on the 3nm process, promising performance and efficiency gains over the current A18 in the iPhone 16.

While these upgrades sound appealing, they don’t point towards a radical overhaul. If you strongly value a higher refresh rate, bigger screen, and chipset bump, the iPhone 17 could be worth holding out for.

Should You Buy the iPhone 16 Now?

The iPhone 16 remains an excellent all-rounder, even with some compromises. Its main drawbacks are the lack of a telephoto camera and the continued use of a 60Hz display, which feels dated compared to Android flagships.

If you need a phone immediately, the current Flipkart offer at effectively Rs 67,500 is a great deal. But if you can afford to wait a few weeks, the iPhone 17 may bring just enough of an upgrade to make it the smarter long-term choice.