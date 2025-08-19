Rumors suggest Apple will launch iPhone 17 series in September, with pre-orders starting on 12th and sales on 19th. The lineup will likely include four models: iPhone 17, 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max, with the Air model replacing Plus version.

If you are also waiting for the iPhone 17 to arrive, then here's a treat for you. According to fresh rumours and leaks, Apple is prepared to wow tech enthusiasts with the September release of the iPhone 17. Numerous industry sources have suggested a release in the first part of September, despite the company's silence on the subject. The thinner look of the iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the iPhone 16 Plus, is now the talk of the town. Standard performance upgrades will be applied to other models.

iPhone 17 Series Launch: Check Out Tentative Dates

Mark Gurman, a renowned Apple insider and journalist for Bloomberg, provided the following timeframe for the iPhone 17 launch:

August 26 may see the announcement of the iPhone 17 launch event.

On September 9, Apple intends to unveil the iPhone 17 range.

On September 12th, pre-orders may open.

The iPhone 17 will be on sale on September 19.

Around September 16, a stable release of iOS 26 is anticipated, encompassing iPhone 11 and subsequent models. These dates roughly match the release schedules that Apple often uses.

Please take this rumour with a grain of salt, as Apple has not officially confirmed any information.

The pricing of the iPhone 17 in India is the big question now. According to sources, the anticipated pricing of the iPhone 17 Air in India is around $949, or Rs. 82,961.

iPhone 17 Series: What Can You Expect in September?

Four models—the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—are probably going to be available in the iPhone 17 range. The most anticipated model is the iPhone 17 Air, which will be a lighter and smaller version of the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apart from iPhones, Apple may introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and updated AirPods Pro on September 9. The third-generation HomePod and the new Apple TV 4K are potential further releases.

In addition to the September event, Apple is anticipated to hold a second launch event in October to reveal the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, as well as the new M5-powered Mac.