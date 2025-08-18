Google's Pixel 10, launching August 20, 2025, promises major upgrades in AI, design, and performance. Expected to rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16, the Pixel 10 will boast a new Tensor G5 chipset, camera features, and a refined design.

Google is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, on August 20, 2025. The next gadget, which will replace the Pixel 9, is anticipated to provide significant improvements in terms of AI-powered features, design, and performance. Here's a brief overview of what to anticipate.

Google Pixel 10: Expected Price

The base model of the Pixel 10 is expected to cost between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000 in India, based on preliminary reports. This places the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 in direct rivalry with it. Shortly after the worldwide launch, Google is anticipated to make the phone accessible through Flipkart and approved retail partners.

Google Pixel 10: Expected Features and Specifications

The Pixel 10 is expected to have a smaller appearance while keeping the recognisable horizontal camera bar. For improved grip, leaks point to a titanium frame and a more elegant matte glass back. Additionally, the phone could be available in limited-edition Emerald Green, Obsidian Black, and Porcelain White.

A 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz is anticipated for the smartphone, providing better gaming performance and smoother animations. In an effort to compete with rivals, Google is also aiming to increase outdoor light levels.

The new Google Tensor G5 chipset, which is based on TSMC's 3nm technology, will power the Pixel 10. It is anticipated that the new CPU would significantly outperform the Tensor G4 in terms of performance and power efficiency. With its unique AI characteristics, the gadget will come pre-installed with Android 15.

The Pixel 10 is expected to carry on the tradition of the Pixel series' renowned camera prowess. It is said to include a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP primary sensor, and improved AI-based computational photography. Additionally, Google could release enhanced low-light photography and better Astrophotography 2.0.

The gadget could include a 4,800mAh battery that supports wireless and reverse wireless charging in addition to 45W rapid charging. Through AI optimisation, Google is also anticipated to enhance battery health monitoring.