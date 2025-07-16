Dreaming of an iPhone but held back by budget? Grab the premium iPhone 16 at a steal! Amazon offers bank and exchange deals, bringing the 128GB black model down to just Rs 30,000. This is considered one of the biggest iPhone discounts ever.

iPhone 16 Discount Price : Dreaming of an iPhone but held back by budget? Now's your chance! Apple's premium smartphone, the iPhone 16, is available at a heavily discounted price. Combining bank offers and exchange deals on Amazon, the iPhone 16 128GB black model can be purchased for just Rs 30,000. This is considered one of the biggest iPhone discounts ever. So, if you're thinking of upgrading your phone, this deal could be a great opportunity. Learn the full deal details and specifications in this article...

What's the offer on iPhone 16?

Which iPhone is on offer- iPhone 16 (128GB, Black)

MRP- Rs 79,900

Flat Discount- 8%, now the phone costs Rs 73,500

Exchange Offer- Up to Rs 39,500 on iPhone 15 512GB

Amazon Pay ICICI Card Discount- Up to Rs 3,675

Final Price- Rs 30,325 after all offers

Powerful Features and Specifications of iPhone 16

Display- 6.1-inch OLED screen, 2556x1179 pixel resolution, 460ppi pixel density, IP68 rating (water, dust, and splash proof)

Camera- 48-megapixel fusion camera and 2x telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera (f/1.9 aperture)

Camera Control Feature- Object or location recognition with visual intelligence

Spatial Video & Audio Editing- Audio mix and wind reduction for studio-like quality

Processor- A18 Bionic chip (3nm technology), 16-core neural engine, 6-core CPU (30% faster performance)

What are the Apple Intelligence features in iPhone 16?

Text rewriting, proofreading, summary (in mail, notes, pages)

Audio recording, transcription, and call summary

Smart AI integration, conversation highlights, and context-aware facility

Why buy iPhone 16?

It's Apple's latest model.

This phone is currently available at a huge discount.

Smartest iOS experience with Apple Intelligence

Innovative features like A18 chip and camera control

How to avail the offer on iPhone 16?