Amazon Prime Day offers massive discount on Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the price down to almost half of its price. This high-end flagship phone boasts impressive features like a 2K display, S Pen, and camera technology, making it tempting offer.

Amazon's Prime Day has here, bringing with it great discounts on smartphones and other devices. One of the main draws of the sales season is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of Samsung's best-selling flagship gadgets.

The most expensive smartphone is discounted by almost Rs 55,000. Amazon is currently selling the high-end gadget for Rs 74,999 along with a number of deals, after it was first released for Rs 1,29,999.

The Samsung S24 Ultra could be the perfect update if you're in the market for a new phone. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is currently available for nearly half the launch price. With the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Prime members may receive 5% cash back in addition to the discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Why its a steal deal?

In January 2024, Samsung released the Galaxy S24 Ultra. For people who want a smartphone that will last for longer than six months, the high-end flagship is perfect. It has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is among the best in the business, a flat 2K resolution display, and a slightly curved frame. The S Pen, which has Bluetooth connectivity for extra functionality, provides an additional justification for purchasing the S24 Ultra.

The first AI-powered smartphones with built-in Galaxy AI are the Samsung S24 series. For the majority of Samsung users, Samsung's innovative features—like Circle to Search, picture editing, and live translations—have become indispensable. The S24 Ultra offers a more seamless user experience because to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and 12 GB of RAM.

With its quad camera configuration, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best phone camera. These include a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP 5x periscope lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens. A 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2K display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is another highlight. Additionally, the S24 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh long-lasting battery.