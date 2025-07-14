Amazon Prime Day 2025 is ending soon! Don't miss out on incredible discounts on smartphones like the iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iQOO Neo models. Take advantage of these deals before midnight.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is coming to an end, and as supplies are running out, customers are being urged to take advantage of the discounts before midnight. Outstanding smartphone discounts have been available during the Prime Day Sale 2025, so it makes sense for anyone looking to buy a new gadget to take advantage of the offer before it expires. There is something for everyone in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, from the new iPhone 16e to the feature-rich Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from the previous year.

The discounts on a few of these well-liked models are worth looking at since we mentioned the final day of the sale. This is what you should do if you've been itching to get a new phone without breaking the bank.

Apple iPhone 16e

One of the most reasonably priced iPhone 16 series devices, the iPhone 16e, is presently available for Prime members for Rs 49,999. However, when you take into account extra bank discounts and exchange deals, the price may be reduced by a significant amount. With its cutting-edge 6.1-inch OLED display, FaceID authentication, a single 48MP back camera, the newest A18 processor, and compatibility for Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone 16e is a natural successor to the iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, which retails at Rs 59,499, is another excellent value in the high-end midrange market. The iPhone 15, which is based on the A16 Bionic technology, has a 48MP primary back camera sensor that excels at both photography and videography, a USB-C charging connector, a high battery life, and a new Dynamic Island treatment for the front camera cutout.

iQOO Neo 10R

Another excellent option for gamers on a tight budget is the iQOO Neo 10R, which is listed at Rs 25,999. The iQOO Neo 10R is a fantastic value for mobile gamers on a budget because of its Snapdragon 8s Gen CPU and 6,400mAh battery with 80W cable charging. This is made sweeter with the 50MP primary back camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

One of the best phone offers from the Prime Day sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which retails for Rs 76,999, boasts a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that supports the S Pen stylus, a 5,000mAh battery, a 200MP primary rear camera with a 5x optical zoom sensor, many Galaxy AI features, and six more years of Android updates.

iQOO Neo 10

The brand's more approachable gaming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, was introduced earlier this year. The iQOO Neo 10, which is now priced at Rs 31,998, is a fantastic bargain for gamers on a tight budget. A large 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging, a 50MP primary rear camera sensor, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU are all included.