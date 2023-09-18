Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 series: 4 benefits of replacing lightning port with USB-C port

    Apple is openly sharing the details of this new USB C tech on iPhone 15 models and how consumers benefit from using this charging technology. Apple has listed out the features of the new USB-C charging port that you have on all the iPhone 15 series models this year.

    iPhone 15 series Apple reveals 4 benefits of replacing lightning port with USB C port gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Apple is dishing out the details about the new USB C charging port that you get on the iPhone 15 series this year. The European Union (EU) regulations for charging devices led the corporation to make this significant transition, shifting away from the exclusive lightning connector.

    But now that the switch has been made official and the compatible model is available in all iPhone markets, Apple is freely disclosing the specifics of the new USB C technology on iPhone 15 models as well as the advantages of using it for charging. In a support document, Apple describes the specifics of the USB C charging on the iPhone 15 series.

    Also Read | Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre-order rush?

    Charging using Power Delivery: According to Apple, you can use any USB C cable that supports PD to charge the iPhone 15 models, which is sure to gratify the millions of Android users who have relied on PD cables for years. Having said that, the charging speed has not changed, unless you go for the higher-wattage iPhone adapter.

    You can charge other Apple products: iPhone 15 can help you charge special Apple devices like the AirPods and the Apple Watch. Although Apple doesn't say it precisely, the iPhone 15 series' USB C connector supports reverse wired charging, just like iPads do.

     

    Also Read | Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

    Fast data transfers: The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max's USB 3.2 standard enables data transfer rates of up to 10Gbps. You would need to shell out a little extra money to get this appropriate cable because Apple only includes a USB C 2.0 cable in the package.

    Other features: Connect external speaker, connect external display and more. It has been questioned if a Made for iPhone/iPad (MFi) cable is required to securely charge the iPhone while utilising third-party USB-C cables to charge the iPhone 15 models. The fact that no special cable is mentioned for charging iPhones is excellent news for many.

    Also Read | When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre order rush gcw

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre-order rush?

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones check details gcw

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

    Honor 90 5G goes on sale for first time in India Check out specs price launch offers gcw

    Honor 90 goes on sale for first time in India; Check out specs, price & launch offers

    MASSIVE discount on Honor 90 5G as first sale in India begins today check details offers gcw

    MASSIVE discount on Honor 90 5G as first sale in India begins today

    When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India gcw

    When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months anr

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    Sports Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory osf

    Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh vkp

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army check details vkp

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon