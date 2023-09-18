Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

OnePlus has announced a new freebie offer for Indian customers, bundling the Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of their OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone. Launched in July this year, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available in two distinct colors and storage configurations.

Customers who want to purchase the freshly released OnePlus Nord 3 5G will get a free set of Nord Buds 2R. Both the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB versions are eligible for the promotion. You must pay Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999 for these, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are characterised as entry-level true wireless earbuds. They have a charging case, and the manufacturer guarantees a battery life of more than 40 hours for consumers. Deep Grey and Triple Blue are the colour options for these earbuds.

Customers may purchase products through Amazon or the official OnePlus shop in India to take advantage of this discount. The addition of the Nord Buds 2R to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, which is renowned for its dependable overall performance, creates an alluring offer for those searching for a decent mid-range 5G phone in India.

One of the top mobile chipsets of 2022, a quick charger, a vivid display, a large battery, stereo speakers, and more are included at the beginning price of around Rs 35,000. There are, however, alternative choices in a comparable price range, such as the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which has a little more advanced CPU and camera. The better Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is inside.

In contrast to the Nord 3, the iQOO phone also lacks a 16GB RAM option and offers just a 2-year Android OS update. Comparatively to iQOO's Funtouch OS, OnePlus' OxygenOS software seems to be more appealing to both casual users and tech aficionados. Therefore, the option ultimately depends on the consumers and the qualities they desire.

