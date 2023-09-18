Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    OnePlus has announced a new freebie offer for Indian customers, bundling the Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of their OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G was introduced in July of this year together with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. It comes in two different colour schemes and storage options.

    Customers who want to purchase the freshly released OnePlus Nord 3 5G will get a free set of Nord Buds 2R. Both the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB versions are eligible for the promotion. You must pay Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999 for these, respectively.

    The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are characterised as entry-level true wireless earbuds. They have a charging case, and the manufacturer guarantees a battery life of more than 40 hours for consumers. Deep Grey and Triple Blue are the colour options for these earbuds.

    Also Read | MASSIVE discount on Honor 90 5G as first sale in India begins today

    Customers may purchase products through Amazon or the official OnePlus shop in India to take advantage of this discount. The addition of the Nord Buds 2R to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, which is renowned for its dependable overall performance, creates an alluring offer for those searching for a decent mid-range 5G phone in India.

    One of the top mobile chipsets of 2022, a quick charger, a vivid display, a large battery, stereo speakers, and more are included at the beginning price of around Rs 35,000. There are, however, alternative choices in a comparable price range, such as the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which has a little more advanced CPU and camera. The better Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is inside.

     

    Also Read | When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?

    In contrast to the Nord 3, the iQOO phone also lacks a 16GB RAM option and offers just a 2-year Android OS update. Comparatively to iQOO's Funtouch OS, OnePlus' OxygenOS software seems to be more appealing to both casual users and tech aficionados. Therefore, the option ultimately depends on the consumers and the qualities they desire.

    Also Read | iOS 17 to roll out today: At what time will it release in India? Check eligible devices, features & more

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
