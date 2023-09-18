Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre-order rush?

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series saw the Pro Max model selling out in under an hour during pre-orders on September 15, causing a 2-3 week waiting period. According to reports, more than 40 nations will start selling the new iPhones on September 22.

Apple's newest iPhone 15 series, which was unveiled at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, saw the Pro Max model sell out in less than an hour during pre-orders on September 15 and result in a 2-3 week wait time for numerous combinations, according to media report. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series reportedly started on September 15 in a number of nations, according to a report by BGR.com. It's interesting to note that the iPhone 15 Pro Max fully sold out in less than an hour after pre-orders opened, and most colour and configuration options currently indicate a 2-3 week waiting time.

The report also mentioned that clients may need to wait until at least October to get the bigger iPhone if they are unable to get it during the pre-sale event. Alternatively, they might try their luck next Friday when general sales start.

According to reports, more than 40 nations will start selling the new iPhones on September 22. Customers must wait until September 29 to acquire the new gadget, though, in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other nations and regions.

The tech juggernaut has nevertheless begun taking reservations for its most recent array of smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 series comes in a range of pricing ranges and storage capacities. Priced at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage and Rs 89,900 for the 256GB option. The 512GB variant, which costs Rs 109,900, is available for individuals who want additional capacity.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant costs Rs 89,900, and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 99,900. There's also a 512GB option for this iPhone, which can be purchased for Rs 1,19,900.

