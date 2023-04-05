Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple’s latest yellow iPhone 14 has received a sizeable Rs 7,901 price cut on Flipkart, less than a month after launch in India.  You can buy latest smartphone at Rs 67,999. Check out how to grab Apple phone on Flipkart.

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Apple launched a yellow colour edition of the iPhone 14 in India last month. Flipkart is providing a significant reduction on the smartphone while Apple India's website lists the variant at an MRP. The price of the iPhone 14 (yellow), which was previously Rs 79,999, has been temporarily reduced to Rs 71,999 (128GB). You can save an extra Rs 4,000 if you use an HDFC Bank card.

    The 256GB storage choice is also included in the same promotion, and customers can essentially purchase it for Rs 77,999. It implies that customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Yellow's 256GB variant on Flipkart for less money than they can the 128GB model from Apple India's online shop.

    Users with a Flipkart Axis Bank card will receive a 5% discount if they do not already have an HDFC Bank card. To get a discount on the previous smartphone, you can also choose to participate in a trade-in promotion. Old iPhones in good shape typically fetch more money at auction than comparable Android devices.

    Five additional hue choices are available if a yellow iPhone 14 is not your style. The black, blue, white, and purple hue options of the iPhone 14 are each offered by HDFC Bank for Rs 67,999. The price of the red version is Rs 66,999.

    Since last year, iPhones have been receiving a new colour option at the onset of spring (March).  Months after the initial introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the business introduced an alpine green version of those models.

    Even months after the phone's release, the business can still capitalise on the buzz thanks to a new colour choice. Coincidentally, it offers consumers a wider range of colour choices.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
