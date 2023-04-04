Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook hypes AR/VR headset's potential

    Apple’s foray into the mixed reality space has been rumoured for a long time and the excitement around the product has only increased as the company remains tight lipped on it. Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently shed some light on why the technology could be embraced by people indicating that Apple is indeed working on a mixed reality headset.

    Apple is rumoured to be working on a headset that marries augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into one hardware. The business has not provided any information regarding this product or a potential debut date, but based on recent comments made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, that date is probably not too far off.

    Apple's emphasis on mixed reality (XR), which mixes AR and VR, has been alluded to by Cook, but he doesn't believe that XR will isolate people because it is all about personal experience. In a recent interview with GQ, Cook expressed his opinions, saying that FaceTime is a perfect application for XR because it allows users to not only communicate but also work together on various projects.

    The XR headset has been in development by Apple for some time, but there have been setbacks, primarily because the company was never persuaded of its use case.  Cook has kept differing views on AR, especially when Google was first in the scene with Google Glass and he didn’t see the product succeeding for varied reasons.

    Apple has confirmed the dates for WWDC 2023, which will take place in June of this year. Various sources indicate that while the company may not physically have the product on display, it will undoubtedly discuss its plans and the software that will run it.

    The Apple XR headset's manufacturing has been postponed until late 2023, which implies the hardware might not be available until mid-2024. According to Cook's opinions on augmented reality and where he sees the product fitting in the early years of the sector, Apple will likely charge a hefty $3000 (roughly Rs 2.43 lakh) for the gadget.

