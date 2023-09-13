Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones

    Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series on Tuesday ending months-long rumours and discussions around the flagship smartphones from the tech giant. Launched in September last year, iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Check out major key differences.

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Tuesday's iPhone 15 series announcement by Apple put an end to months' worth of rumours and discussions around the company's flagship devices. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new iPhone models that Apple has unveiled. The iPhone 15 series will start taking pre-orders on September 15 and will begin arriving on September 22.

    The iPhone 14, which was introduced in September of last year, is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and comes with storage choices of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone has a ceramic shield protection system and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. A 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor are combined in the smartphone's dual camera system.

    In contrast, the iPhone 15 has the A16 Bionic SoC, which has a 6-core CPU for improved performance and two high-performance cores that tout a 20% decrease in battery usage. With its remarkable 16 cores, Apple's Neural Engine can process around 17 trillion operations per second.

    The upgraded camera system in the iPhone 15 has a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 per cent Focus Pixels for quick autofocus. Apple has dramatically increased the brightness to an astonishing 2000 nits, double the previous generation's potential even if the display size, at 6.1 inches, stays the same.

     

    The iPhone 15's usage of Dynamic Island technology, which takes the place of the notch seen on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, is one of its notable features. According to Apple, using this new technology will provide people a more natural way to utilise their iPhones. Apple is also switching to the USB Type-C technology for charging, marking a departure from the proprietary lightning connector found on the iPhone 14 series. 

    Apple has launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively in India. In comparison, the iPhone 14 is available on the company's official website for a price of Rs 69,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs 79,900.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
