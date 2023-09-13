Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging; Here's how much it will cost in India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB‐C charging capabilities and up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor. The new AirPods Pro also offer an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. 

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has launched AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C) charging capabilities. The business claims that the AirPods Pro 2 have amazing sound quality, up to twice as much active noise cancellation as its predecessor, a sophisticated transparency mode, a more immersive spatial audio experience, and a wider selection of ear tip sizes for an even better fit.

    In India, the cost of the second-generation AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) is Rs 24,900. Starting on Friday, September 22, it will be offered at apple.com/in/store and in more than 30 other nations. Additional dust resistance and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro are added to AirPods Pro.

    The upgraded AirPods Pro have a USB-C connector, making it simple to charge your Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 series with just one cable. Users may even charge AirPods directly with the USB-C-equipped iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a statement from Apple.

    With Apple Vision Pro, the second-generation AirPods Pro and MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be able to offer Lossless Audio with extremely minimal latency. With a significant decrease in audio delay, the H2 processor in the most recent AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro enables powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio.

    An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures. Earlier this month, reports hinted that the the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max will get USB-C treatment sometime next year.

